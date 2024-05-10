Schnucks Market Recalls Cheese Spreads For Salmonella

by

Schnucks Market is recalling three types of cheeses spreads for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was posted on the Schnucks company web site, not the regular FDA web site, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Schnucks Market.

The recalled products are all Schnucks brand. They include Whip Cream Spread that has the UPC number 4131858005 printed on the product label. The best by date for this item is August 8, 2024 (8/8/2024). Also recalled is Strawberry Spread that has the UPC number 4131858007. The best by date for that item is September 8, 2024 (9/8/2024). Finally, Cream Cheese Spread is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 4131858023, and the best by date is October 8, 2024 (10/8/2024). No pictures of the recalled items were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these cheese spreads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.