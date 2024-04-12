Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free Recalled

by

Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free is being recalled because the item actually contains the full sugar content, which is bad for diabetics. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Pepsico Inc. of Purchase, New York.

The recalled beverage was sold at the retail level in the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It is Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free that is packaged in a 7.5 fluid ounce (221 milliliter) bottle. The code information on the product is May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 – MAY20240550VS02164. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered during an internal investigation when the company discovered that the product that was labeled as zero sugar actually contained the full sugar amount used in the regular product.

If you bought this product and have to watch your sugar intake or you can’t consume a large amount of sugar, do not drink it. You can throw the beverage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.