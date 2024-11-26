Seviroli Chicken Alfredo Kit Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Seviroli Chicken Alfredo Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of chicken. The chicken, produced by BrucePac, was included as an ingredient in affected kits. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

Recall is Related to Wider BrucePac Chicken Recall

The recalling firm is Joseph Seviroli, LLC of Garden City, New York. Seviroli was one of dozens of brands affected in the huge nationwide recall of 11 million pounds of potentially contaminated poultry and meat from BrucePac, including Trader Joe’s, Great Value, and Dole.

The recalled product is Seviroli Chicken Alfredo Kit. The type of packaging and the package size were not noted in the recall notice. The item number for this product is 16769427, and the codes that are stamped on the product label are 54238, 54239, 54247, 54248, 54249, 54252, 54263, 54264, 54265, 54266, 54274, 54275, 54281, and 54282.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: New York, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, Georgia, Indiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Wyoming, Minnesota California, and Florida. The product contains chicken that could be contaminated with the pathogen.

If you bought products with the recalled lot numbers, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly before consumption, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take its back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Affected Products Are No Longer On Shelves

A Seviroli representative informed us that the chicken in these kits is no longer sourced from BrucePac and the retailer that distributed the chicken alfredo kits has assured Seviroli that they removed affected products from the shelves.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which could take up to 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.