SMEG Retro Refrigerators Recalled For Injury Hazard

SMEG Retro Refrigerators are being recalled for a possible injury hazard. The refrigerator door can detach and fall off and could injure people. The firm has received nine reports of the door falling off, but no injuries have been reported to the company to date. The importer is SMEG USA of New York. The refrigerators were manufactured in Italy.

About 900 of these units are included in this recall. The recall is for SMEG retro style refrigerators with freezers. The model number for the recalled appliances starts with FAB38U. The special order refrigerators measure about 28 inches wide, 30 inches deep, and 80 inches high. They were sold in the colors of black, cream, pastel green, red, white, and pastel blue. The fridges have either left opening or right opening doors with handles.

The refrigerators have three glass adjustable shelves inside, and two drawers. The freezer, which is located on the bottom, has a separate door and three drawers. “SMEG” is imprinted on the front of the refrigerator, and “Made in Italy,” the model number, and serial numbers that begin with 2781 are printed on a white label inside of the refrigerator’s top door.

These fridges were sold through independent kitchen and appliance stores nationwide, and also online at Williams Sonoma, AJ Madison, and Wayfair from September 2020 through January 2024 for about $4,300.

If you bought this refrigerator, stop using it immediately. Contact SMEG USA to schedule a free repair by a certified service provider. You will be asked to email a photo of the refrigerator’s model number and the serial number to the company.