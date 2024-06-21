Snapchill Canned Coffee Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Snapchill Canned Coffee products are being recalled for possible botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company’s products actually contain the toxin. The recalling firm is Snapchill of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

All of the company’s canned coffee products are included in this recall, within expiration date, because their current process could lead to the growth and production of the botulism toxin. Botulism causes a fatal form of food poisoning.

The Snapchill canned coffee products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from the company. The problem was identified when the FDA told the company that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the products was not filed with the FDA as required.

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in a variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces. You can identify the products by the language, “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” that is printed underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products may have the text “Snapchill Coffee” on the label. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. The brands include Coffee Hound, Cape Cod Coffee, Eclipse Coffee Roasters, Enderly, Five & Hoek, George Howell, Helm, Kahawa, Larrys Coffee, Ludwig, Peaks, Perkatory, Pink Elephant, Red Rooster, and Saltwater, among others.

Please look at the long list of recalled products. If y0u did purchase any of them, do not consume them. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.