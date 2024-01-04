Some Tejocote Root Supplements Have Toxic Yellow Oleander

by

The FDA says that some Tejocote root supplements are adulterated with toxic yellow oleander, which is a poisonous plant that is native to Mexico and Central America. The tested products are labeled Tejocote but are actually toxic yellow oleander. The supplements are usually sold online through third-party platforms.

Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause serious health problems that can be fatal. The plant can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

In September 2023, the CDC published a report of several Tejocote root products that contained yellow oleander. The FDA initiated an investigation to sample and test more products. More sample analysis is pending. The government thinks that other products marketed as Tejocote, including Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote, and Mexican Hawthorn, are also actually yellow oleander.

The FDA has tested nine samples to date, and found they were yellow oleander. Products sold from Amazon include Alipotec Tejocote Root, Nutraholics ELV, Tejocote Root, ELV Nutraholics Mexican Tejocote Root, and ELVPOTEC Tejocote Root. Products sold through Etsy.com include Global Mix, Inc. brand Science of Alpha Mexican Tejocote Root and Niwali Raiz de Tejocote. Item sold through Innovacionnatural.com include Innovacion Natural, LLC brand Alipotec Tejocote Root. Pastor-Villareal, Inc. brand Tejocotex is sold through Amazon. And Alipotec South TX World Green Nutrition, Inc. brand ELV Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote is sold through alipotecus.com. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Tejocote Root Supplements, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Even if you haven’t taken any of these supplements recently, your doctor should know about it, so an evaluation can be conducted. If anyone is experiencing side effects from these products, call 911 or get emergency help right away.