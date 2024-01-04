Spring Valley Biotin & Collagen Liquid Recalled For Possible Mold

by

Spring Valley Biotin & Collagen Liquid is being recalled for possible mold contamination. Since this recall notice was published on the FDA Enforcement Reports site, not the regular recall site, there is no information about whether any adverse events have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BioMylz Pvt. Ltd. of Bengaluru, India.

The recalled product was sent to a distribution center in California and further distributed to retail stores nationwide. The recalled product is Spring Valley Biotin & Collagen Liquid in Natural Berry Flavor. The product is 15000 mcg, Dietary Supplement with 29 1 fl oz (29mL) doses. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 194346065158. The liquid is packaged in a glass bottle in a paper carton. The code information on this item is NSBS2301, NSBS2302, NSBS2303, NSBS2306, and NSBS2308. About 24,324 units of this product are included in this recall. No pictures of this product were included in the recall notice.

Some molds can produce mycotoxins, including aflatoxin, that can make you sick. Ingesting products that are contaminated with mold can cause serious health problems in people who are immunocompromised.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw the supplement away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.