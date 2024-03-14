Star Fresh Frozen Fish Balls Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Star Fresh Frozen Fish Balls are being recalled in Canada because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Vientiane Trading Company Ltd.

This item was sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Star Fresh Frozen Fish Balls that are packaged in a 200 gram container with a blue label with red and white printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 851081 918157. And the code on the product, which is the best by date, is 25/10/2025 (October 25, 2025).

If you purcahed this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results triggered this recall. The government is making sure that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.