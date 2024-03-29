Stateside Bead Supply High Powered Magnet Beads Recalled

by

Stateside Bead Supply High Powered Magnet Beads are being recalled for an ingestion hazard and violation of the Federal safety regulations for magnets. The beads violate the requirement because they contain one or more magnets that fit within the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) small parts cylinder. In addition, the magnets are stronger than permitted.

When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause twisting or blockage of the intestines, perforations, infection, blood poisoning, and death. About 450 of these items are included in this recall.

The recalled product is Stateside Bead Supply High Powered Magnet Beads 5 mm. The beads are small, spherical, loose, and separable magnets with a strong magnetic flux. They were sold as a strand in a clear plastic bag. Stateside Bead Supply is printed on a label attached to the bag. The beads are gun metal gray.

No injuries have been reported to date. The CPSC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021. Seven deaths have occurred since 2005, including two outside of the United States.

The magnets were sold online at the company website from November 2022 through June 2023 for between $7.00 and $9.00. The manufacturer is Boss Magnet of Taiwan. The beads were manufactured in China.

If you purchased these beads, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. Contact Stateside Bead Supply for a pre-printed label to return the magnets for a full refund.