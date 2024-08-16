Stay Food Safe While Shopping at the Farmers Market

by

Learn how to stay food safe while shopping Farmers Markets with tips from the USDA. These markets are available seasonally and year round across the country. You can buy fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, and beverages, as well as prepared foods in some states.

The first tip is to watch the temperature. Perishable foods should be out of refrigeration no longer than two hours, and that time shrinks to one hour if the ambient air temperature is 90*F or higher. Bacteria can double in a food in 20 minutes when the food is not refrigerated. Look for vendors who display perishable items like soft cheeses and raw meats on ice, in a cooler, or with refrigeration. And if you intend to buy these foods, bring an insulated bag or cooler with cold sources such as gel packs, ice, or frozen beverages that will keep these perishables below 40°F.

Raw meat and poultry must be refrigerated. These items can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria that can make you sick. Once purchased, place raw meat and poultry in a separate bag from ready to eat items such as fruits and veggies to avoid cross-contamination. Juices from raw meat and poultry can leak from packaging, which can contaminate other foods. And after touching packages of raw meat and poultry, wash your hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer with a least 60% alcohol content.

When choosing fruits and vegetables, only buy those that are not bruised or damaged, because that’s a way for bacteria to get into the product. Whole fruits and veggies can be displayed without refrigeration, but perishable produce like strawberries, herbs, lettuce, and mushrooms should be refrigerated when you get home. Pre cut or peeled fruits and veggies must be refrigerated, so only buy them if they are stored on ice or refrigerated at the market. And rinse all produce thoroughly with clean running water before eating.

If you use a reusable bag, be sure that you wash them frequently with hot water and soap. They can hold onto bacteria, dirt, and debris.