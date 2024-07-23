Stutz Shelled Walnuts Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Stutz Shelled Walnuts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Stutz Packing Company of Indio, California.

The walnuts were distributed to food bank warehouses in Texas and Arizona. From there, they could have gone to consumers, smaller food banks, school lunch programs, shelters, or prison food systems.

The recalled product is 1 pound shelled walnuts in 1 pound clear plastic packaging with a red outlined white box in the center of the bag. The product description, “SHELLED WALNUTS” is printed in the center. The lot code is 24171 1 or 24172 1, printed in black on the front of the bag. The lot code breakdown Code Example: 24171 1A or 24171 1E Digits 1 & 2: YY (Year 2024) Digits 3, 4, & 5: DDD (Julian 171=June 19) Digit 6: Shift (1 or 2) Alpha Position 7: Line Identification.

The recall was triggered as a result of routine sampling which revealed the pathogen in the product. The production and distribution of the walnuts has ceased while the issue is investigated. No other sizes. varieties, or packaging of Stutz Shelled Walnuts are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. If you aren’t sure if you bought this item, ask your grocer or supplier. If they don’t know, throw the walnuts away. You can discard them in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these walnuts, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor,