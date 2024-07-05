Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food Recalled For Salmonella

by

Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food is included in this recall. There is no mention about whether any illnesses habe been reported, but the recall notice did state that, ‘The tests which discovered the bacteria were part of random testing performed by the State of Minnesota on consumer products, and not prompted by any consumer concerns.” The recalling firm is Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. of Weston, Ohio.

Pets can get sick from eating this food, and people can get sick from handling the food, or touching sick animals or anything in their environment. Animals with Salmonella infections can have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Some animals can seem perfectly healthy but be carriers of this pathogen.

Human symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, headache, chills, nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

The recalled products include Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food and Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food. You can see the package sizes, UPC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates for these products at the FDA web site. No pictures of this recalled items were included in the recall notice.

Products from the recalled lot were distributed to the following states: Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to remove these lots from their inventory and shelves.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your pet. Throw it away in a secure trash can so animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store were you purchased it for a full refund.