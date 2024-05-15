SunChips Snacks Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

SunChips Snacks are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is PepsiCo Canada ULC.

The recall was triggered by the company. The snacks were distributed nationally at the retail level.

The recalled products include SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks, all sizes. The UPC numbers are 060410040591, 060410066232, 060410001295, 060410037249, 060410003923, 060410053942, and 060410053119. The codes on the product are 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively. Also recalled is Frito Lay Original Munchies Snack Mix, all sizes, with UPC numbers 060410001806, 060410003862, 060410067826, 060410054826, 060410054628, and 060410039342, with the codes 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively. Variety Packs Cheesy Mix is also recalled, packaged in 448 gram containers. The UPC number for that item is 060410074817, and the codes are 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively.

SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks in 32 packs is also recalled. The UPC number for that item is 060410037256, and the codes are 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively. SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks in 40 packs is included. The UPC number for that product is 060410222768, and the codes are 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively. Finally, Frito Lay Original Munchies Snack Mix is recalled in 40 pack size. The UPC number is 060410221228, and the codes are 2024 JL 16 to 2024 AU 13 inclusively.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.