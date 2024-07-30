Supreme Produce Recalls Veggies Sold at Kroger For Listeria

by

Supreme Produce is recalling veggies and condiments sold at Kroger stores for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items were sold at Kroger stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Supreme Service Solutions LLC.

The items were purchased from Weirs Farm, which originally issued a recall for potentially contaminated cucumbers on July 19, 2024. These products are packaged in clear plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number and best by dates, at the FDA web site. You can also see pictures of product labels there.

Some of the recalled products include Pico/Guac Combo, Butternut Squash Cubes, Chopped Cilantro, Diced Jalapeno, Fajita Mix Hot, Guacamole Chunky Mild, Pico De Gallo Classic Mild, Snacking Peppers, and Diced Pepper with White Onions, among others. The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

Please check your fridge to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can, or you an take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.