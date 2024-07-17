Wiers Farm Cucumbers Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Wiers Farm cucumbers are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products are whole and bagged salad cucumbers. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wiers Farm of Willard, Ohio.

The voluntary recall is for whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024, and bagged salad cucumbers with pack dates of June 5, 2024 and June 6, 2024. The cucumbers were not grown by Wiers Farm; they were sourced from out of state, then handled and distributed by Wiers Farm. The contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

The recalled products include Whole Cucumbers that are 1.5 to 2.5 inches in diameter, and 6 to 9 inches in length. Also recalled is Wiers Farm 2 pound clear plastic bags of bagged Salad Cucumbers. The clear bag has a blue base. These cucumbers were distributed through select Walmart stores in the states of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Please check to see if you purchased these products. If you aren’t sure, ask your grocer. If they can’t tell you, discard the cucumbers. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.