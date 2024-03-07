Swad Cinnamon Powder Recalled For Possible Lead

by

Swad Cinnamon Powder is being recalled for possible lead contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this spice. The recalling firm is Raja Foods of Skokie, Illinois.

While there is no safe level of lead consumption, people who are exposed to very low levels of lead for a short period of time may not have any symptoms. Symptoms of lead poisoning over a longer period of time in adults can include high blood pressure, headache, difficulties with memory or concentration, abdominal pain, mood disorders, and miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of lead poisoning in children, who can be more affected by this heavy metal, can include developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, vomiting, constipation, and hearing loss.

The recalled product is 3.5 ounce clear plastic packages of Swad Cinnamon Powder. The UPC number that is stamped on the product is UPC 0-51179-34280-4. The batch numbers and best before date pairs are: Batch KX21223 with Best Before July 2026, and Batch KX08123 with Best Before March 2026.

The ground cinnamon was sold in retail grocery stores in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeastern regions in the United States. The recall was triggered by product sampling by the FDA.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Then talk to your doctor about getting blood lead levels tested.