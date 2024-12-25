Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables Recalled For Milk

by

Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lidl US.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and in Washington D.C.. It was sold between October 21, 2023 to December 19, 2024.

The recalled product is Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables that are sold in a 10.5 ounce box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4 056489 122876.

The recall was triggered when the FDA found, during an inspection, that the label did not list the allergen milk in the ingredient statement. If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the vegetables so other people an’t access them, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.