Taylor Farms Buffalo Chicken Party Tray Recalled For Allergens

Taylor Farms Buffalo Chicken Party Tray is being recalled because it may contain milk, wheat, and soy, which are three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. We don’t know if any adverse reactions have been reported because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Northwest of Kent, Washington.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Oregon and Washington at the retail level. The recalled product is Taylor Farms Buffalo Chicken Party Tray that is packaged in a black plastic tray with a clear plastic lid.

This tray consists of 9 pieces of King’s Hawaiian Bread Net weight 22.5 ounces (1.40 pounds). The UPC number for this item is 30223 11582. The recalled product’s plastic lid is correctly labeled as Buffalo Chicken Party Tray. The recalled product’s bottom tray is mis-labeled as Apple Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad with UPC number 30223 11484, and declared Contains: Egg. The lot code for this item is TFNW086, and the sell by date is 04/03/2024.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume egg, wheat, or milk, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.