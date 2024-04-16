Taylor Farms Family Size Garden Salad Recalled For Allergens

by

Taylor Farms Family Size Garden Salad is being recalled because it may contain egg, soy, anchovy, milk, and wheat that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Southwest of Tolleson, Arizona.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Texas. The recalled item is Taylor Farms Family Size Garden Salad that is packaged in a flexible plastic combo 32 ounce clamshell container. The sell by date for this item is 04/07/24. The lot number that is printed on the product label is LOT TFSW090B, and the UPC number is 030223039167.

The problem is that on 03/30, TFSW ALBSWY CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 10 in a 17 ounce container was mislabeled with the undeclared allergens as ALBSWY GARDE. No picture of the recalled product was provided on the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to the undeclared allergens, or if you are lactose intolerant or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.