Terrafina Macadamia in the Raw Recalled For Salmonella

Terrafina Macadamia in the Raw is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these nuts. The recalling firm is Sunco and Frenchie LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Terrafina Macadamia in the Raw. The nuts are packaged in a plastic square shaped container. The package size is 6 ounces. It has a light green color for the front label. The nutrition label indicates that it is distributed by Oak Foods LLC of Bronx, New York. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 847938003570, and the lot number is RMA241201. The raw macadamia nuts were manufactured by SolCaribe, S.A., in Costa Rica.

The recall was triggered when the State of New York Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory conducted routine testing and found the pathogen. The company is recalling the product as the FDA and Sunco and Frenchie continue their investigation.

If you purchased these nuts, do not eat them, even if you plan to use them in cooking or baking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the macadamia nuts away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these nuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next few days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.