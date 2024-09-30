Texarones Fried Pork Skin Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Texarones Fried Pork Skin is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to ate in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Pork Dynasty of Houston, Texas.

There are about 469 pounds of this item included in this recall. It was shipped to retail and restaurant locations in the state of Texas.

The recalled product was sold in two sizes:

3.5 ounce plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED OUT PORK FAT WITH ATTACHED SKIN SPICY.”

2.5 ounce plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED PORK SKIN SPICY.”

These items have the establishment number “EST. 46015” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered during FSIS in plant verification activities. FSIS personnel found that a seasoning mix that was made with soy was used as an ingredient and soy was not declared on the finished product label.

If you bought these Texasrones Fried Pork Skin snacks and cannot consume soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.