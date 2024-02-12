The Perfect Bite Recalls Mexican Street Corn Bite For Listeria

by

The Perfect Bite is recalling Mexican Street Corn Bites because they contain Cotija cheese by Rizo-Lopez Foods that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this particular product.

This product was distributed to Costco warehouses in the states of California and Hawaii. The recalled item is The Perfect Bite Mexican Style Street Corn Bite that is packaged in a sealed tray in a box marked with lot number 223231. The best by date for this item is 02/21/2025. The best by date and the lot code can be found on the right hand side panel of the box.

Anyone who bought this product should not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take to start feeling ill. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

After you discard this item, clean your refrigerator and freezer, or wherever you stored the corn bites, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive freezing temperatures, and grow at refrigerator temps. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.