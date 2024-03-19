The Pie Commission Beef Rib Pot Pie Recalled For Anchovies

by

The Pie Commission Beef Rib Pot Pie is being recalled in Canada because it may contain anchovies, or fin fish, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sabatini U. Gourmet Foods Ltd.

The recalled product was sold in Ontario at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled item is The Pie Commission Braised Beef Rib Pot Pie that is sold in 320 gram packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28678 56205 9, and the best before date and code is 2024 NO 21 3263.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed through the CFIA web site. The government is also making sure that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you bought The Pie Commission Beef Rib Pot Pie and cannot consume anchovies, or fin fish, do not eat it. You can throw this product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.