Tide Gain Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Recalled

by

Tide Gain Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets are being recalled because they pose a risk of serious injury. These products are packaged in flexible firm bags. The problem is that the outer packaging that is meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents are ingested. There is also a risk of skin and eye injuries. No reports of confirmed injuries have been received that are directly related to this package defect. The recalling firm is The Procter & Gamble Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The recall is for certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packages that were manufactured in the United States between September 2023 and February 2024. The bags have from 12 to 38 laundry detergent packets.

The recalled Tide Gain Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets include Gain Flings Original, Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent, Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent, Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent, Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi, Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense, Tide Pods Original, Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent, Tide Pods Light, Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost, Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent, Tide Pods Free & Gentle, Tide Pods Oxi, Tide Pods Ultra Oxi, Ace Pods Clean Breeze, Ace Pods Spring Meadow, and Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze. You can see the lot codes at pg.com/bags. The lot codes are on the bottom of the package.

These items were sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 through the present for between $5 (one 12 count bag) and $30 (four 39 count bags in a box). About 8.2 million of these items were sold in the U.S., and about 56,741 were sold in Canada, although the recall announcement applies only to bags distributed in the United States.

The firm has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry packets. Three of those children ingested the product during the time period that the recalled lots were sold, but it is not known if these laundry packets came from the recalled bags. Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

If you purchased any of these items, immediately secure the bags out of sight. Contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Submit a photo of the recalled product showing the lot code to participate in the recall.