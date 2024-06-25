Totally Cool Recalls All Ice Cream For Possible Listeria

by

Totally Cool recalls all ice cream products for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These ice cream products were sold under multiple brand names. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Totally Cool Inc. of Owings Mils, Maryland.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the product size, plant codes, and affected best by dates at the FDA web site. The brands affected include Friendly’s, Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Yelloh!, Jeni’s, Cumberland Farms, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, ChipWich, AMAFruits, Takara, Dolcezza Gelato, and Lasalle.

Some of the recalled products include ice cream cakes, ice cream cones, sundae cones, ice cream sandwiches, and pints of sorbet and ice cream. You can also see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of these ice cream items. If you did, you can discard them in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these ice cream products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.