Trader Joe’s Roasted Salted Cashews Recalled For Salmonella

Trader Joe’s Roasted Salted Cashews are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Wenders LLC of Dublin, California.

The nuts were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Roasted Salted Cashews that are packaged in a 16 ounce clear plastic bag with a beige label and brown printing. The nuts have the following lot number/best before date pairs: T12139 and February 21, 2025, T12140 and March 1, 2025, T12141 and March 8, 2025, and T12142 and March 10, 2025. The SKU number is 37884. No other lot numbers or products are affected by this recall.

The issue was identified and the recall was triggered through routine testing conducted by the FDA during import. At least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of Salmonella.

If you bought Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other scan’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these cashews, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.