TreeHouse Waffles and Pancakes Recalled For Possible Listeria

TreeHouse waffles and pancakes are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes in an expansion of the October 18, 2024 recall of waffles. All products manufactured at one of the company’s facilities within their shelf life are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recall was expanded based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility. The recalling firm is TreeHouse Foods of Oak Brook, Illinois.

These products were sold throughout all states and provinces in the U.S. and in Canada and were packaged in various formats under many different brand names. These items were sold through most retail outlets, including but not limited to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart. All lot codes for items in this recall begin with 2C.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the label, UPC number, and best by dates, at the FDA web site.

The labels include 365 Organic, Always Save, Best Choice, Bettergoods, Breakfast Best, Brookshire’s, Central Market, Clover Valley, Culinary Tours, Essentials, Food Lion, Foodhold, Full Circle, Giant Eagle, Good & Gather, Gordon Food Service, Great Value, Greenwise, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB, HEB Higher Harvest, Kodiak Cakes, Kroger, Krusteaz, Nature’s Basket, Natures Path Organic, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, Pics by Price Chopper, Private Selection, Publix, Schnucks, SE Grocers, Signature Select, Simple Truth, Simple Truth Organic, Tops, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wild Harvest, and Yelloh.

Canadian labels include Duncan Hines, Gordon Choice, Great Value, Irresistibles Life Smart, Nature’s Path Organic, No Name, President’s Choice, Selection, and Western Family.

The recalled products include blueberry waffles, buttermilk waffles, cinnamon waffles, chocolate chip waffles, mixed berry Belgian waffles, gluten free buckwheat waffles, blueberry pancakes, buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, multigrain waffles, and homestyle waffles, among others.

Please check that list carefully to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you are gong to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing temps. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.