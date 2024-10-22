TreeHouse Waffles Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

TreeHouse Waffles are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Treehouse Foods of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The recalled products were sold throughout the United States and Canada at the retail level. They were packed in various formats under different brand names. You can see pictures of the recalled products along with the brand names and UPC numbers at the FDA web site..

The brands include Homestyle, Breakfast Best, Always Save, Best Choice, Essentials, Clover Valley, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Higher Harvest by HEB, Kodiak, Simple Truth, Pics, Schnucks, SE Grocer, Good & Gather, Tops, Great Value, bettergoods, Compliments, Western Family, Selection, and No Name. The waffle typess are multigrain, homestyle, buttermilk, blueberry, plain, chocolate chip, protein, power, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and whole wheat, among others.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you reheat the Treehouse Waffles throughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can take the waffles back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them.

If you ate these waffles, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.