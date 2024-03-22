March 22, 2024

Twenty Four Six Foods Roller Ball Candy Recalled For Hazard

Twenty Four Six Foods Roller Ball Candy is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death. The company has received one report of the rolling ball dislodging, and a seven year old New Jersey boy choked in July 2023. That child had emergency surgery to remove the ball from his throat. The surgery was successful. The importer for this product, which was made in China, is Twenty Four Six Foods of Brooklyn, New York.

The recall is for all flavors of Happiness USA liquid rolling candy. The candy is available in three flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, and green apple. Each container holds about one fluid ounce of liquid candy. Each item contains a flavored liquid candy with a rolling ball applicator to lick. The bottle is resealable with a twist on plastic cap. “Funtime Roller Ball Candy” is printed on the front, and “Happiness USA” branding and warning labels are printed on the back.

The candy was sold at Kosher market stores nationwide from January 2018 through July 2023 for about $2.00. About 290,000 units of this product were sold.

If you  bought this item, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a full refund. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

