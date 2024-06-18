Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites Recalled For Gluten

by

Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites are being recalled in Canada because they contain gluten, the protein in flour, that is not declared on the package label. Anyone with celiac disease or gluten-related disorders could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction. The recalling firm is Best Express Foods.

The recalled product is Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites that were sold online and in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The product label does state that the item is gluten free.

The product is packaged in an 850 grain plastic clamshell with a label with a picture of the item and an ingredient label. The UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 7 31216 10398 7. The best before date is 24 AU 28 (August 28, 2024), and the lot number is BEF2 135 05 24.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the information will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you bought this item and cannot consume gluten, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.