Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips in a 2.75 ounce bag are being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Utz Quality Foods of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

These chips were sold only in New York state and were primarily sold in the New York City area. About 1,200 single serve bags are included in this recall. The problem is that the bags contain Utz Wavy Original Potato chips that are flavored with seasoning that includes milk, instead of the plain chips.

The recalled product is Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips that are packaged in a 2.75 ounce bag. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 0-41780-19014-7. And the expiration date on the label is May 6, 2024. The expiration date is on the upper right corner of the bag, while the UPC number is on the lower right hand corner of the bag. No other Utz products are recalled at this time.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and expiration date, and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.