Van Leeuwen Vegan Frozen Pumpkin Roll Recalled For Peanuts

by

Van Leeuwen Vegan Frozen Pumpkin Roll non dairy dessert is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. One adverse reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.

This voluntary recall is for Van Leeuwen Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll non dairy frozen dessert that is sold in pint containers. The container size is 14 ounces, which isn’t quite a pint. Just four pints of this product are included in this recall. Each pint is orange in color with white writing. The product UPC number that is stamped on the package is 850005872375. And the lot number, 24V094, and the best by date of April 3, 2026 are on the bottom of the container.

This recall does not apply to any other lot number or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products. The recall was initiated when the company discovered that 8 pints containing the peanut allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. Four pints have been recovered, leaving four pints remaining in distribution. The problem was caused by a mock case sample which accidentally entered the distribution channel.

This frozen dessert was sold at the company’s 81 Bergen Street location in Brooklyn, New York.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to let them know about this.