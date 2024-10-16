Vasco Filet royal Smoked Atlantic Salmon Recalled For Listeria

by

Vasco Filet Royal Smoked Atlantic Salmon is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Vasco & Company Seafood, LLC.

The salmon was sold in the province of Quebec at the retail level. It is Vasco Filet Royal Smoked Atlantic Salmon that is packaged in a 170 gram sealed plastic bag in a cardboard sleeve. There is no UPC number on this product. The lot number that is stamped on the package label is 399417.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall page.

lIf you bought this salmon, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not destroy it. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this products and after cleaning.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.