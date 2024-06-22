Vitamix Expands Recall of Blending Containers For Laceration

by

Vitamix is reannouncing and expanding their recall of blending containers and blade bases for laceration hazards after more injuries were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sixteen new reports of lacerations have been received since the first recall was issued in 2018. The manufacturer is Vita-Mix Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio. These products were manufactured in the United States.

About 569,000 of these units were sold. About 105,000 of those containers and blade bases were previously recalled. In addition, about 121,950 were sold in Canada. They were available for purchase at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart and specialty and independent stores nationwide, and online at Vitamix.com, Amazon.com and QVC.com from April 2017 through May 2024 for between $30 and $990 for the blender and blending containers when sold with other products.

The recall is for all Ascent and Venturist Series 8 ounce blending containers, 20 ounce blending containers, and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of the previous recall. The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and were also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container. You can see pictures of the recalled blending containers and the blade base at the CPSC web site.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Contact Vitamix for a repair kit, which is a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base, along with more instruction labels.