Wegmans Large Asian Sesame Salad With Chicken Recalled

by

Wegmans Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken and Asian Peanut Dressing is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergies, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this salad. The recalling firm is Wegmans.

The recalled product was sold at Wegman’s stores. It is Wegmans Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken and Asian Peanut Dressing. Any product with the UPC number starting with 2-27306 is included in this recall. The packed dates for this product are 11/5/24 to 11/8/24, and the sell by dates are 11/7/24 to 11/10/24.

If you bought this product and cannot eat eggs for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan. Symptoms of an egg allergy can include a rash, hives, swelling, red eyes, wheezing, difficulty breathing, runny nose, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms for the first time should see a doctor.