Westby Cheese Curds Recalled For Generic E. coli

Westby Cheese Curds are being voluntarily recalled for possible generic E. coli contamination. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Westby Cooperative Creamery of Westby, Wisconsin.

Generic E. coli is non-pathogenic and will not necessarily make you seriously ill, but it can indicate fecal contamination and the presence of potentially more harmful pathogens. These products were sold in the state of Wisconsin.

The recalled products include Westby Cheese Curds that are packaged in 12 ounce (340 gram) bags or in 10 pound bulk boxes. The curds are white, yellow, and mixed curds. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 50388-30105 2. The Sell By Date is 11-26-24 for the bulk containers, and the Expiration Date of 11-26-24 is for the 12 ounce bags.

Also recalled is Westby Pepper Cheese Curds, which are also packaged in 12 ounce (340 gram) bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is UPC 7 50388-30105 2. This is also a refrigerated product. The Expiration Date for this item is 11-26-24.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.