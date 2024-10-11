Whole Grains Bakery Muffins Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Whole Grains Bakery Muffins in nine flavors are being recalled because they contain milk, wheat flour, bran, coconut, and almonds that are not declared on the label as required by law. Not all of the muffins contain all of these allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these muffins. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported, since this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is The Posh Bakery of Sacramento, California.

The muffins were distributed to local retail stores such as Walgreens. The states were not mentioned, and no photos were provided.

The recalled products are all Whole Grains Bakery brand. They include Poppy Seed Muffins in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 7 13583 05 103 0. They contain whey (milk), wheat flour, and almonds. Also recalled is Apple Cinnamon Muffins also sold in 6 ounce containers. The UPC number is 7 13583 05 109 2 and they contain whey (milk), and wheat flour. Raisin Bran Muffins are included in this recall, sold in 6 ounce packages. The UPC number is 7 13583 05 104 7, and the allergens are milk, wheat flour, and bran (wheat).

Chocolate Chip Muffins are also recalled. They are sold in 6 ounce containers, with UPC number 7 13583 05 105 4. They contain milk and wheat flour. Blueberry Muffins are included. They are sold in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 7 13583 05 102 3. They contain milk and wheat. Lemon Muffins, in 6 ounce containers, are recalled. The UPC number is 7 13583 05 106 1 and the allergens are milk and wheat.

Banana Nut Muffins are also recalled. They are in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 7 13583 05 101 6 and the allergens milk and wheat. Carrot Muffins are included in this recall. They are in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 7 13583 05 108 5 and the allergens milk, wheat, and coconut. Finally, Cranberry Muffins are recalled. They are packaged in 6 ounce containers. No UPC number was provided. They contain the allergens milk and wheat.

These muffins are all labeled with a “17 day from manufacturing” label, from September 13, 2024. In addition, no nutrition fact panel and no contains statement are on the muffins.

If you bought any of these muffins and are allergic to those ingredients, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.