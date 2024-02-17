by

Wisconsin is launching a food poisoning reporting tool called “Feeling Sick? Report It Quick!” to help identify outbreaks and help the health department announce problems to the public to reduce illnesses. The online questionnaire takes less than five minutes to complete.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement, “By using this tool, Wisconsinites can help other people in their community from getting sick and prevent outbreaks. Ingesting contaminated food and water may cause just a little stomach upset for some, for others it can lead to hospitalization and be life threatening. We’re asking people – when you’re feeling sick, report it quick.”

The new tool asks for current symptoms, places the respondent recently visited, and food items that were eaten recently. The information is sent to local health departments that identify sources of illness. If more information is needed, public health specialists may contact people who reported their illness. All follow-up will remain confidential.

Food can be contaminated whether it’s purchased from grocery stores or restaurants. Water from pools, lakes, or rivers can also cause illness. In this country illness are under reported, since many people who get sick do not see a doctor. This tool is one way for public health officials to learn about food and water related illnesses and outbreak to stop an outbreak before it becomes large.

The tool is not a substitute for health care. Anyone who is sick should contact a healthcare provider.

As Wisconsin is launching a food poisoning reporting tool, they will also launch a message campaign that will share information and resources about prevention, symptoms of food and waterborne illnesses, and the reporting system through print materials and on social media.