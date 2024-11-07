Wolf Dual Fuel Ranges With Infrared Griddles Recalled

by

Wolf Dual Fuel ranges with infrared griddles are being recalled because they pose a burn and fire hazard. The range can short circuit if liquids boil over or are spilled and will then turn on the griddle unexpectedly. There have been 64 reports of griddles turning on. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Wolf Appliances of Madison, Wisconsin. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

The recalled product is Wolf Dual Fuel ranges with infrared griddles. The ranges is stainless steel and was sold in models that measure 36 inches, 48 inches, and 60 inches wide with an oven door panel in white, black or stainless steel. The serial and model numbers are printed on the rating plate underneath the top of the oven. About 44,000 were sold in the U.S. and 1400 were sold in Canada. They were sold nationwide from August 2020 through September 2024 for between $12,500 and $23,000.

Within the serial range, the following model numbers are included:

For the 36″ range with 4 burners:

DF36450G/BK/P

DF36450G/BK/P/LP

DF36450G/S/P

DF36450G/S/P/LP

DF36450G/WH/P

For the 48″ range with 4 burners:

DF48450DG/BK/P

DF48450DG/S/P

DF48450DG/S/P/LP

DF48450DG/WH/P

For the 48″ range with 4 burners and infrared charbroiler:

DF48450CG/BK/P

DF48450CG/BK/P/LP

DF48450CG/S/P

DF48450CG/S/P/LP

DF48450CG/WH/P

For the 48″ range with 6 burners:

DF48650G/BK/P

DF48650G/BK/P/LP

DF48650G/S/P

DF48650G/S/P/LP

DF48650G/WH/P

DF48650G/WH/P/LP

For the 60″ range with 6 burners:

DF60650DG/BK/P

DF60650DG/BK/P/LP

DF60650DG/S/P

DF60650DG/S/P/LP

For the 60″ range with 6 burners and infrared charbroiler:

DF60650CG/BK/P

DF60650CG/S/P

DF60650CG/S/P/LP

If you have any of those ranges with those numbers, stop using the range immediately and contact Wolf Appliances to schedule a free repair in your home.