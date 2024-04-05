World Green Nutrition Expands Recall of Oleander Products

by

World Green Nutrition is expanding their recall of some of their products that actually contain yellow oleander. The newly recalled product is green ELV Nutrition Elv Control Herbal Supplement. Yellow oleander is a poisonous plant. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is World Green Nutrition, Inc.

Consumption of yellow oleander, which is a poisonous plant found in Central America and Mexico, can cause many adverse health effects. People may suffer from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more. These neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health issues can be serious or fatal.

The recalled product is only sold through authorized dealers and not through e-commerce or in physical stores. The recalled product is Green ELV Nutrition brand Elv Control Herbal Supplement. The bottle contains 90 capsules. The bottle is a white container with a blue lid. It is marked with these batch number and expiration date pairs: N1082701 (EXP: 050328), GESPM240622 (EXP: 071324), GESPM300622 (EXP:071324), GESPM050722 (EXP:071324), 190620230009B (EXP:061928), 190620231573678B (EXP:062828), and 280620231573678BA (EXP:062828)

If you bought this item, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase to exchange it for another product.