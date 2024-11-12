Yu Shang Cooked Meats Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Yu Shang cooked meats, including types of chicken, pork, and beef, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Yu Shang Food of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About 4,589 pounds of these ready to eat items are included in this recall. The products were produced from October 21 to October 27, 2024. They have use by dates that range from August 21, 2025 through August 27. 2025.

These items include Yushang cooked chicken in 20 ounce vacuum packed packages, seasoned pork hock in 20 ounce packages, Japanese Chashu pork belly in 16 ounce vacuum packed containers, braised pork belly in brown sauce in 16 ounce containers, and Yushang cooked pork hock in 1.5 pound containers.

Also recalled is Chinese brand spicy chicken feet in 8 ounce containers, Bazhen seasoned whole chicken in 20 ounce packages, braised beef shank in 16 ounce containers, and seasoned pork tongues in 12 ounce containers. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

They all have establishment number P-46684 or “EST. M46684 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also available to buy online.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.