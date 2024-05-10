ZLINE Built-In Wall Ovens Recalled For Injury Hazard

by

ZLINE Built-In Wall Ovens are being recalled for an impact injury hazard. The door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim. There have been 95 reports of incidents of the door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door. One minor injury has been reported to the company. The importer is ZLINE Kitchen and Bath of Reno, Nevada. The ovens were manufactured in China.

The recall is for single door and double door ZLINE built-in wall ovens. The ovens are electric. The model numbers of the recalled product are AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30.

The ovens were sold in stainless steel and black stainless steel with a digital control at the top of the unit. The ovens are about 30 inches wide by 24.5 inches deep by 51 inches high for the double oven, and 29 inches high for the single oven. The ZLINE logo is on the bottom face of the door.

You can find the serial number and the manufacturing date in YYYMMDD format on a white label that is located inside the right side of the oven. The serial numbers range from 207986920110001 and WOAR2112048400, and the manufacturing dates between November 2020 and December 2021 are shown as 20201101 through 20211231.

The doors were sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy, Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store nationwide and through those company’s web sites. They were also sold through Overstock and Mayfair websites. The ranges were sold from December 2020 through September 2022 for between $1,900 and $3,950.

Consumers should immediately stop using these ovens until the door is repaired. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free replacement door and instructions on replacing it. Consumers who need physical assistance can request a service visit.