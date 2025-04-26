3 Meals a Day Soupy Pork Buns Recalled For Sesame

by

3 Meals a Day Soupy Pork Buns are being recalled because they contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is ACC Central Kitchen of Thorofare, New Jersey.

The frozen not ready to eat product was produced on various dates dating back to November 28, 2023. The recalled product is 8.45-ounce sleeve tray packages of 3 Meals a Day Soupy Pork Bun with Crab Roe that has this range of lot codes: 052625 to 090626.

This item has the establishment number EST. 40031 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in the state of New York.

The recall was triggered when inspectors were conducting in-plant verification activities. They noticed that the sesame ingredient used in the pork bun was not declared on the label.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the pork buns away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.