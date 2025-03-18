365 Whole Foods Small Bites Macaroni and Cheese Recalled

by

365 Whole Foods Small Bites Macaroni and Cheese is being recalled because the product may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is C.H. Guenther & Son of San Antonio, Texas.

This product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide. The recalled product is 365 Whole Foods Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese that is packaged in 8.5 ounce white cartons. A picture of the product appears on the front of the package.

The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the label is 99482499709. The best by date for this product is 11/29/25. And the dates the macaroni & cheese bites were available for purchase were February 6, 2025 through March 11, 2025.

The recall was triggered when a consumer complained that the product contained meat and was not a mac and cheese bite. This issue has been corrected and no other dates or lots are affected.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat eggs, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.