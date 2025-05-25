Albertson’s Greek Salads Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Albertson’s Greek Salads are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is a Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but there have been no illnesses reported linked to these specific products. The recalling firm is Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods.

These three salads are store-made deli items supplied by Fresh Creative Foods. They were available at these stores: ACME, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market, located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The recalled products are Salad Greek Authentic FS with UPC number 29307000000– 00901, sold on May 23 and May 24, 2025. This salad was sold at ACME, Safeway, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Also recalled is ReadyMeals Salad Greek SS with UPC number 29248300000. It was sold from May 20 to May 24, 2025 at these stores: Shaw’s and Star Market, in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Finally, Salad Greek FS is included in this recall. The UPC number is 29232900000. It was sold from May 20 to May 24, 2025 at these stores: Shaw’s and Star Market, in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

If you bought any of these Albertson’s Greek Salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.