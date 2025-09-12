Alert For Bianco & Sons Sweet Heat Sirloin Beef Tips For Allergens

by

A public health alert has been issued for Bianco & Sons Sweet Heat Sirloin Beef Tips because they may contain wheat and sesame, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bianco Inc. of Medford, Massachusetts. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for purchase.

This item was produced on September 2, 2025. The product is 1 pound vacuum-packed packages containing “Bianco & Sons SWEET HEAT SIRLOIN BEEF TIPS” on the front package label with “USE OR FREEZE BY:10/01/2025” on the back package label. This item has the establishment number EST. 4033 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef was shipped to Roche Bros. Supermarkets retail locations in Massachusetts. The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered by a retailer who found that the product has the correct front label, but an incorrect back label. The back label is for “Garlic and Ginger Sirloin Beef Tips,” which does not contain wheat and sesame.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, and you cannot consume wheat and/or sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the beef away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.