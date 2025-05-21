Bedner Cucumbers Recalled Again For Possible Salmonella

by

Bedner Cucumbers are being recalled again for possible Salmonella contamination. The same brand of cucumbers sickened at least 551 people in 2023 and 2024. And these newly recalled cucumbers are linked to another Salmonella outbreak.

The cucumbers were sold at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market between April 29 and May 14, 2025. The three locations in Florida are in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach.

The cucumbers do not have any stickers or other labeling. Because of this, do not eat any cucumbers purchased at those Bedner Farm locations during that time frame.

The cucumbers were also sold to a wholesale distributor, which has been told to contact its customers with recall instructions. That distributor was not named. And the locations that the cucumbers may have reached have not been named yet.

There are at least 26 people sick in this new outbreak. They live in these states: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (4), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1), North Carolina (3), New York (1), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 69 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to April 28, 2025.

The recall does not include any cucumbers that are currently for sale at Bedner Farms markets, or cucumbers that were sold after May 14, 2025. It also does not include any other agricultural products. Cucumbers for sale at Bedners at this time were not grown by that farm, as their growing season is over.

If you bought any of these cucumbers, or aren’t sure of the source of the cucumbers you did buy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to Bender Farm where you bought them for a refund. You may be able to ask your grocer if the cucumbers you bought came from Bedner Farm.