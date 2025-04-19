Beijing Soybean Paste Treats Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Beijing Soybean Paste treats are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who has celiac disease, as well as anyone who is allergic to wheat, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is May Flower International Inc of Maspeth, New York.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Beijing Soybean Paste treats that are packaged in 8.82 ounce (250 grams) red plastic bags, with Chinese characters and a window that reveals the product. This item was packaged for Fu Xiang Yuan trading. It was sold between March 25, 2023 to March 5, 2024.

The recall was triggered when the FDA discovered during a routine inspection that the product declared flour as an ingredient, but that wheat was not declared.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.