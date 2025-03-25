Benadryl Liquid Elixir Bottle Recalled For Packaging Violation

by

Benadryl Liquid Elixir bottle is being recalled for violations of federal regulation for child resistant packaging. This product was sold on Amazon. The importer is Arsell Inc. of Brooklyn, New York. The product was manufactured in Canada.

The recalled product is Benadryl Liquid Elixir that is packaged in 100 milliliter bottles. The product contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Since this bottle can be easily opened by children, it poses a risk of poisoning.

About 2300 of these bottles were sold. The product is sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The back label has safety discussions, storage instructions, and manufacturer information.

The bottle is in a paper box that is pink and white, also with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with this code in black text: “X003VRIGUL.” It was sold online at Amazon from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16.00 and $19.00.

Please check your medicine cabinet to see if you purchased this item. If you did, immediately make sure that it is out of the reach of children. Contact Arsell for a full refund. You will need to submit your Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating the disposal of the product. Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine, but both should be discarded.