Bengal King Jhal Chanachur Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Bengal King Jhal Chanachur is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide at the retail level and was also available through mail order. The recalled item is bengal King Jhal Chanachur that is packaged in a 12.34 ounce clear plastic jar with a red label marked with lot number B No.HCNCU1205/24 on the top and with the expiration date June-2026 stamped on the side. The product UPC number is 8941153046243.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and analysis by Food Laboratory personnel found that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

If you bought this product and cannot eat peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.